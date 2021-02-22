Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 22nd (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Big Cypress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Big Cypress Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Big Cypress Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS BCYPU opened at $10.68 on Monday. Big Cypress Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

There is no company description available for Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.

