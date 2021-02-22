BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,338.50

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,338.50 ($30.55) and last traded at GBX 2,299 ($30.04), with a volume of 900369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,277.50 ($29.76).

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group (BHP.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,828.85. The company has a market cap of £115.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group (BHP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. BHP Group (BHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

About BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

