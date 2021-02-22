BGC Partners (BGCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

