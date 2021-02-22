Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank began coverage on Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.11. Schindler has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $293.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

