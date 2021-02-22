Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €239.00 Price Target

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

ALV opened at €195.38 ($229.86) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €197.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.96. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

