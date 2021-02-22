Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,376. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.