Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 34,523 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,523 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,715,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.