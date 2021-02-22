Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $45.68 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,397,769. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.