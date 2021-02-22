Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,564 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $12,149,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $150.89 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

