Beacon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $471.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $14,443.49 and approximately $471.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000983 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

