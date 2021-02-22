Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,879 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

