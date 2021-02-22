Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.73 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.50. The company has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

