Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $136.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $708.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

