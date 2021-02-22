Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $223,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $52.76 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.