Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $211,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fastly by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,018,274.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,014 shares of company stock worth $8,629,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $80.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.