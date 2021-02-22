Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €73.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.28 ($86.21).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €71.58 ($84.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,210,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is €70.51 and its 200-day moving average is €66.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

