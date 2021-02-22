Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $31.93 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

