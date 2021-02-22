Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$24.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

