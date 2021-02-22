Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.