Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after acquiring an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.32. 402,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

