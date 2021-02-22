Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

JFHHF remained flat at $$4.03 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

