Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

