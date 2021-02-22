Barclays Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $89.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.57.

NYSE:OC opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

