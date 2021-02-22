Barclays Raises Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $83.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN opened at $203.86 on Friday. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -370.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.