Barclays Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $43.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

