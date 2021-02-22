Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Alteryx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Alteryx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock worth $257,569,702. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

AYX opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.33, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

