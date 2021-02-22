Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $28,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

