Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $39.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

