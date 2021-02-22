Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 200 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,076.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1,479.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $353.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.53.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

