BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of BKU opened at $40.64 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

