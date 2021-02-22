Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $348.36 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $348.36 million and $223.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $17.00 or 0.00029555 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00758849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.04548057 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

