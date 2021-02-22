Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $3.98. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

