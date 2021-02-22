Banano Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Banano has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $66,328.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.21 or 0.00497798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00067587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00057575 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00748865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00089370 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,456,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,742,560 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.