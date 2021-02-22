Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) PT Raised to $145.00 at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $126.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Balchem by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Balchem by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

