Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Gail A. Lione Sells 8,666 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

