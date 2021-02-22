B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (BTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.99 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

