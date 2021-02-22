B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 257,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 153,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after buying an additional 77,953 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

