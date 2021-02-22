B. Riley Increases Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $41.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ALT opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $758.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

