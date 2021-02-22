Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,623,051 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.52. 2,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $479.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.25 and its 200-day moving average is $396.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

