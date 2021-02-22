Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 45.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

