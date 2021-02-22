AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.15.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

