Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AXTA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,322. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

