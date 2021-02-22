Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.