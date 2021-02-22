Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 14262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

