Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

CAR opened at $48.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

