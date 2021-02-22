Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Popular by 56.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $63.89 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

