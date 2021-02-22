Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Invests $853,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $327.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

