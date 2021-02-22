Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,058 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 1.0% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

HYD opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34.

