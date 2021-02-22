Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $168.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $181.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

