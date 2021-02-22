Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $120,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.80 million, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 2,794,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,968. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

